‘The Simpsons’ predicted Greta Thunberg’s climate change speech in 2007

Springfield's creators gaze into their crystal ball again

The Simpsons has yet again predicted the future after a clip from the show’s 2007 movie saw Lisa Simpson give almost the exact same speech on climate change as Greta Thunberg.

On Monday (September 23), Thunberg delivered an emotive speech at the United Nations where she called out world leaders for their inaction on climate change. You can read the full speech here.

Now, a clip has been unearthed of Lisa from The Simpsons movie attempting to save Springfield from the dangers of environmental catastrophe.

In one key sequence, Lisa gives a speech to her classmates about what could happen to Springfield in 50 years unless something is done to avert the inevitable damage of climate change. The clip, which you can view below, is remarkably similar to the speech given by Thunberg this week.

It is not the first time the animated series has predicted the future. The creators predicted Daenerys Targaryen’s ‘mad queen’ turn in episode 5 of the final series of Game of Thrones.

A Game of Thrones parody episode of The Simpsons, called The Serfsons, was broadcast in 2017 and shows a dragon destroying Springfield and its inhabitants while The Simpsons family watched on.

In 2000, the episode ‘Bart To The Future’ envisioned a future in which Lisa Simpson is US president and inherits “quite a budget crunch” from President Trump. Elsewhere, in 1994 the show foreshadowed the 2013 horse meat scandal during the episode ‘Sweet Seymour Skinner’s Baadasssss Song’.