‘The Simpsons’ Steamed Hams scene has been mashed up with ‘Peep Show’

The Simpsons‘ iconic Steamed Hams scene has been mashed up with audio from Peep Show — you can watch the end product below.

The amusing mash up was first shared by a Peep Show Facebook fan page called DobbyClub06 back in 2018, but was recently reposted on their Instagram account.

In the memorable Steamed Hams scene from The Simpsons, Principle Skinner invites Superintendent Chalmers over to his house for a roasted ham. However, after noticing that the food is burnt, he sneaks out the window to buy some Krusty burgers, which Chalmers refers to as steamed hams.

The mashup in question simply replaces the scene’s audio with memorable Peep Show quotes from main characters Mark (David Mitchell) and Jeremy (Robert Webb).

From “Four naans, Jeremy? That’s insane” to “That’s not Nigella, that’s not even Ainsley, mate”, the quotes almost perfectly tie up with the events in the scene. You can watch it below.

In other Peep Show news, Super Hans actor Matt King recently admitted that he’s never watched an episode of the Channel 4 sitcom.

In a Twitter post, the actor explained why he sometimes forgets some of the funny things his character said over the show’s nine seasons.

“Yes, sometimes I do forget things Hans said in Peep Show,” King wrote. “Because I’ve never sat down and watched an episode. Ever. Mainly cos I hate watching myself.

“So some of the very funny things I said TWENTY fucking years ago, may on occasion, slip my mind.”

In another post, King said that he was “mobbed” by fans of the show during a Fontaines D.C. gig in November last year. “I took my son to see @fontainesdublin last November and believe me, I understand the power of Peep Show.

“I was fucking mobbed by humans who were largely unborn when I was filming the third series. It’s a very special show to me too. Just can’t watch it. MK.”

He added: “That’s not me humble bragging. I’m just answering those lovely peeps who said I can’t fully understand the power of Peep Show if I’ve never watched a full episode. I definitely can. I get people shouting ‘Men with Ven’ at me approximately six hundred times a year. I get it.”

When asked if there’s any chance of more Peep Show in the future, King replied: “Absolutely zero.”

Created by Jesse Armstrong and Sam Bain, Peep Show ran for nine seasons from 2003 to 2015 and became Channel 4’s longest-running comedy series. Alongside Mitchell, Webb, and King, the show also starred Olivia Colman and Paterson D. Joseph as series regulars.

A US remake is in development at FX from Atlanta writer Stefani Robinson, with the show’s original creators on board as executive producers. The remake will take inspiration from the first-person format of the original, albeit with a different story and two female leads.