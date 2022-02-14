‘The Simpsons’ Steamed Hams scene is now an adventure game

One of the most beloved scenes from The Simpsons has been turned into a playable point-and-click adventure game.

Created by developer NeoDement, Steamed Hams: The Graphic Adventure is based on the scene from season seven episode, ‘22 Short Films About Springfield’, where Principal Skinner tries to convince Superintendent Chalmers that Krusty Burgers are homemade “steamed hams”.

The scene, which originally aired in 1996, has received new life through memes in the years since.

Advertisement

You can download the game for free via Gamejolt, or watch a playthrough below.

Steamed Hams: The Graphic Adventure is inspired by classic LucasArts adventure games like Day Of The Tentacle and Monkey Island, sharing the same aesthetic and design.

Bill Oakley, who worked as a writer on The Simpsons, shared the developer’s post, writing: “OH MY GOD”.

The Simpsons has inspired numerous games over the years, including The Simpsons arcade game in 1991, 2003’s The Simpsons: Hit And Run, The Simpsons Wrestling, among many others. The last major release was The Simpsons Game in 2007.

Advertisement

The show, which began in 1989, is currently midway through its 33rd season, with a 34th season ordered by Fox in March last year.