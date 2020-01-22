News

This hilarious ‘Simpsons’ supercut crams in every Disney reference from the show

How many had you already spotted?

Ella Kemp
The Simpsons Disney

Disney+ have put together a supercut of the best Disney references in The Simpsons to promote the show’s exclusivity on the streaming platform.

The service boasts all 30 seasons on its platform since launching in the US last November.

The supercut includes nods to Snow WhiteMary PoppinsThe Lion KingThe Little Mermaid and Frozen. Watch here:

Disney acquired rights to The Simpsons when the studio bought 21st Century Fox in 2019.

The streaming platform has confirmed it will launch in the UK on March 24, on the same day as it arrives in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria and Switzerland.

The service will cost UK users £5.99 a month, or £59.99 a year – making it cheaper than Netflix currently.

Already set to feature on Disney+ are reboots of Home AloneNight at the MuseumCheaper by the Dozen and Diary of a Wimpy Kid, alongside a new original series on Jeff Goldblum, a live-action remake of Inspector Gadget and more.

Disney has also said that the streaming service won’t include “racially insensitive” scenes from classic movies.

The Simpsons showrunner Al Jean said last November that there are “no plans to end” the show after composer Danny Elfman suggested the show was in its last year.

