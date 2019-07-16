‘The Simpsons’ to tackle ‘Stranger Things’ in new Treehouse of Horror episode

Springfield meets Hawkins...

The Simpsons is set to tackle Stranger Things as part of its next Halloween special.

The animated show will send up the Netflix show for the Treehouse of Horror XXX – which fitting marks the 666th episode of the entire show. Spooky.

While Simpsons bosses have joked that the significance was “planned that way from the very beginning”, a poster suggests that they’ve pretty much nailed the Stranger Things vibe.

It sees Lisa Simpson channelling the character of Eleven (played by Millie Bobby Brown) as she displays a bloodied nose.

Elsewhere, Chief Wiggum takes on the role of David Harbour’s Jim Hopper, and Bart, Nelson and Martin become cartoon versions of Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin).

As well as Stranger Things, the poster also takes aim at Oscar-winning fantasy The Shape Of Water.

Taking aim at the film, the poster sees Homer looking on in horror as Selma Bouvier is wrapped up in Kang and Kodos tentacles – reflecting the otherworldly romance of that film.

Earlier this year, The Simpsons was renewed for two more seasons – enabling the show to continue its run as the longest-running sitcom on American TV.