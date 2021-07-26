‘The Simpsons’ will air its first-ever all-musical episode

The Simpsons is set for a first as it enters its 33rd season, with the sitcom airing an all-musical episode.

While the long-running show has had many memorable musical numbers over the years, the upcoming season premiere on September 26 will be the first with wall-to-wall songs.

‘The Star of the Backstage’ is also set to feature a guest appearance from Frozen and The Good Place‘s Kristen Bell as Marge Simpson’s singing voice.

Speaking during the show’s Comic-Con panel over the weekend, executive producer Matt Selman teased what to expect.

“The premiere this year is the most musical episode we’ve ever done – almost wall-to-wall music,” he explained (via Variety). “It’s like a Broadway musical of an episode, with all original songs, and we’ve got Kristen Bell playing the role of Marge’s singing voice. We all love Marge’s voice, but this is the singing voice that’s different, let’s just say.”

Executive producer Al Jean also revealed what to expect from the season as a whole, announcing: “[We’ll have] five segments on this year’s Halloween show for the first time. We have a romance that may come to stick in Moe’s life, and we explore the greatest tragedy Homer ever faced with guest star Rachel Bloom.”

Selman also promised a “two-part epic love letter to the show Fargo and prestige crime shows in the world of streaming television,” which will feature Timothy Olyphant, Christopher Melonia and Brian Cox.

Meanwhile, The Simpsons recently crossed over with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Disney+ short The Good, The Bart, And The Loki.

However, Jean has since revealed that Marvel blocked a Stan Lee cameo in the film, despite the team having audio files submitted by the comics icon as part of an earlier appearance on the show.

“They said that their policy is he doesn’t cameo now that he’s passed away. Which is a completely understandable policy,” he recalled. “That was their only note and that was, of course, easily done.”