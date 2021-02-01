‘The Simpsons’ writer Marc Wilmore dies after contracting coronavirus

The Simpsons writer Marc Wilmore has passed away aged 57 after battling coronavirus and other health conditions.

Wilmore, whose other credits include F Is For Family and In Living Color, penned around a dozen episodes of the long-running animated sitcom over the years.

The writer’s brother, comedian Larry Wilmore, confirmed the news of his death on his social media today (February 1).

“My sweet sweet brother, Marc Edward Wilmore, passed away last night while battling COVID and other conditions that have had him in pain for many years,” he tweeted. “My brother was the kindest, gentlest, funniest, lion of an angel I’ve ever known. I love you little brother.”

Marc, who won a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Animated Program in 2008 for the show, had his first credit on the 2002 special Treehouse of Horror XIII with the segment Send in the Clones.

He also penned episodes such as The Bart of War, Regarding Margie and The Good, the Sad and the Drugly. His final credit was on 2015’s My Fare Lady.

A number of other people have since paid tribute to Marc, with fellow Simpsons writer Michael Price tweeting: “Another giant talent taken too soon. I had the privilege to work alongside Marc Wilmore on 3 shows (PJs, Simpsons, FIFF) for the better part of the last 23 years and he was THE funniest person in every room. And a wonderful man. He is irreplaceable. Rest In Peace, my friend.”

Mike Reiss, another writer on the show, said: “In loving memory of Marc Wilmore, writer of a dozen episodes of @TheSimpsons. Great on the page, hilarious in the room, and one of the warmest guys I ever had the joy to work with.”

Simpsons writer Carolyn Omine added: “Marc Wilmore was a writer and a brilliant character actor. My faves: The Mayor of East St. Louis and Weezy Jefferson. When Isabel Sanford did our show, she said, ‘You should’ve had Marc do this!’ He created video proof of Santa for his daughters. My heart goes out to them.”

