‘The Sopranos’ actress Rae Allen dies aged 95

Rae Allen has died at the age of 95.

The Sopranos and All In The Family star was described by her representative Kyle Fritz to The Hollywood Reporter as “one the most gifted actresses” he’s ever worked with, as he confirmed that she died yesterday (April 6).

“She [was] one the most gifted actresses I have ever had the pleasure of working with. I will be forever grateful to have been a part of her incredible journey,” he said.

Allen won a Tony Award for best actress in 1971 for And Miss Reardon Drinks A Little, and also appeared in A League Of Their Own, Stargate, Seinfeld, NYPD Blue, Grey’s Anatomy, among many other TV series.

RIP Rae Allen, who died yesterday at the age of 95 💔 pic.twitter.com/6VdKzVkC5y — ClassicActorsOfHollywood (@CAOH110291) April 7, 2022

The actress played Tony Soprano’s aunt, Quintina Blundetto, in the HBO series, who was the mother of Tony’s cousin, Anthony “Tony B” Blundetto (played by Steve Buscemi).

News of her death follows that of her Sopranos co-star Paul Herman, who passed away last month. Herman played Peter “Beansie” Gaeta in the show and had major roles in The Irishman, Entourage, Goodfellas, Silver Linings Playbook and American Hustle.

Michael Imperioli, who starred alongside Herman as Christopher Moltisanti in the celebrated mob drama, broke the news that the actor had died on March 29, the actor’s 76th birthday.

Imperioli wrote on Instagram: “Our friend and colleague PAUL HERMAN has passed away. Paulie was just a great dude. A first class storyteller and raconteur and one hell of an actor…Paulie lived around the corner from me the last few years and I am glad we got to spend some time together before he left us. I’ll miss him. Lots of love to his family, friends and community of actors and filmmakers.”