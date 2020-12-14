‘The Sopranos’ cast set to reunite for virtual reunion for charity

The surviving cast members of The Sopranos are set to reunite for a virtual reunion in the name of charity.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show’s creator David Chase and several cast members from the classic HBO drama will come together on Friday (December 18) for the first time since the show’s anniversary in early 2019.

Set to be streamed on Twitch, the virtual reunion will benefit Friends of Firefighters, a not-for-profit organization founded in the aftermath of 9/11 to support FDNY firefighters and their families.

Advertisement

The cast will read a new Sopranos sketch, written by Chase and show writer Terence Winter specifically for the event. They will also participate in a Q&A.

Cast members taking part include: Edie Falco, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Robert Iler, Michael Imperioli, Drea de Matteo, Steven Van Zandt, Maureen Van Zandt, Steve Buscemi, Lorraine Bracco, Vincent Pastore, Tim Van Patten and Steve Schirripa.

“This has been a very difficult time for everyone, but especially for our first responders,” said Buscemi, who played Tony Blundetto, cousin to the late James Gandolfini’s character, Tony Soprano.

“Friends of Firefighters is a crucial support service for our firefighters and I’m looking forward to reuniting with my friends to help raise some awareness and funds for this wonderful organization.”

The Sopranos reunion comes ahead of the release of The Many Saints Of Newark, a prequel film adaptation of the show co-written by Chase.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a new documentary offering insights into the making of The Sopranos is premiering this month.

My Dinner With Alan: A Sopranos Session is set to explore the workings of the beloved show from the perspective of critics and cast members, and will also feature a rare interview with creator David Chase.