‘The Sopranos’ creator accidentally confirms Tony’s fate

David Chase, creator of The Sopranos, has seemingly accidentally revealed the fate of Tony Soprano in the show’s finale.

The end of the hit show, which was broadcast in 2007, left Tony with an ambiguous fate, with him sitting in a diner as a rival hitman approaches.

The screen fades to black before Journey’s ‘Don’t Stop Believin” plays, leaving fans unsure as to whether Tony is killed or not.

Advertisement

Speaking as part of a new roundtable discussion with Sopranos co-creator Alan Sepinwall (via NY Post), Chase seemingly suffered a slip of the tongue, revealing what happened to the show’s star.

During the conversation, Sepinwall asked Chase: “When you said there was an endpoint, you don’t mean Tony at Holsten’s [diner], you just meant, ‘I think I have two more years’ worth of stories left in me’.”

Chase replied: “Yes, I think I had that death scene around two years before the end … But we didn’t do that.”

Realising his mistake, co-author Matt Zoller Seitz said: “You realise, of course, that you just referred to that as a death scene,” to which Chase replied: “Fuck you guys.”

Advertisement

Production is currently underway on Newark – an anticipated Sopranos prequel. The new show will reportedly follow the formative years of Tony Soprano, with Michael Gandolfini, the son of the late James, playing a younger version of his father’s famous character.

The surviving members of the Sopranos cast headed out on a UK theatre tour last year to celebrate 20 years of the show.