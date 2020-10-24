The Sopranos creator David Chase is working on a new HBO drama.

That’s according to Entertainment Weekly, who are reporting that Chase is set to write and executive produce a new HBO series which will explore the beginnings of Hollywood.

Entitled A Ribbon of Dreams, Chase is also set to direct several episodes of the show.

Entertainment Weekly reports that the miniseries will “focus on two men in 1913 Hollywood who cross paths with a number of legends who shaped the entertainment industry, like D.W. Griffith and John Wayne.”

Earlier this year, Chase seemingly accidentally revealed the fate of Tony Soprano in the show’s finale.

The end of the hit show, which was broadcast in 2007, left Tony with an ambiguous fate, with him sitting in a diner as a rival hitman approaches. The screen fades to black before Journey’s ‘Don’t Stop Believin” plays, leaving fans unsure as to whether Tony is killed or not.

Speaking as part of a new roundtable discussion with Sopranos co-creator Alan Sepinwall (via NY Post), Chase seemingly suffered a slip of the tongue, revealing what happened to the show’s star.

Chase said: “I think I had that death scene around two years before the end…But we didn’t do that.” Realising his mistake, co-author Matt Zoller Seitz said: “You realise, of course, that you just referred to that as a death scene,” to which Chase replied: “Fuck you guys.”

Production is currently underway on Newark – an anticipated Sopranos prequel. The new show will reportedly follow the formative years of Tony Soprano, with Michael Gandolfini, the son of the late James, playing a younger version of his father’s famous character.