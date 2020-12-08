‘The Sopranos’ offers fans one-night-only premiere of new documentary

A new documentary offering insights into the making of The Sopranos is premiering this month.

My Dinner With Alan: A Sopranos Session is set to explore the workings of the beloved show from the perspective of critics and cast members, and will also feature a rare interview with creator David Chase.

The film will hear from Alan Sepinwall and Matt Zoller Seitz, who wrote the award-winning book The Sopranos Sessions, at Holsten’s in Bloomfield New Jersey which is where the last scene of the show was shot.

The streaming premiere, set for a one-night-only event on December 27 at 7pm GMT, will include two bonus features: the first being a reunion of key cast members at Il Cortile, a Little Italy restaurant the actors would go after their characters had been killed off.

The second bonus will offer fans a rare interview with creator David Chase, reminiscing on his childhood memories of Newark and his plans to take The Sopranos to the big screen next year.

Check out the film’s trailer here:

On the film and his conversation with Seitz, Alan Sepinwall said: “We’ve been talking to each other about The Sopranos for the majority of our adult lives. It just took us a while to realize that other people might enjoy listening to us do it.

“We’re very excited to share this conversation, so smartly filmed by Kristian Fraga and the team from Sirk Productions, about Tony, Carmela, Paulie Walnuts, onion rings, and our enduring friendship, with the world on December 27th.”

Tickets for the world streaming premiere of My Dinner with Alan: A Sopranos Session are available to book online now, by clicking here.