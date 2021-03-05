‘The Sopranos’ star Edie Falco to play Hillary Clinton in new ‘American Crime Story’

The Sopranos star Edie Falco is set to portray Hillary Clinton in Ryan Murphy’s next American Crime Story limited series.

Impeachment: American Crime Story is due later this year, and will tackle the infamous Bill Clinton-Monica Lewinsky sex scandal of the 1990s.

As Collider report, Falco will be joined in the series – which is based upon Jeffrey Toobin’s book A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President – by Clive Owen, who will play Bill Clinton, Beanie Feldstein (Lewinsky), Sarah Paulson (Linda Tripp), Annaleigh Ashford (Paula Jones) and Billie Eichner (Matt Drudge).

The premise for the third edition of the show was first announced back in 2017. Season one of the crime anthology series, The People v. O. J. Simpson, told the story of the notorious O. J. Simpson murder trial of 1994-5. It aired in 2016 to enormous acclaim and won nine Emmys including acting prizes for Sterling K. Brown, Sarah Paulson and Courtney B. Vance.

Its second season was originally set to focus on the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, though ended up being a series based on the infamous 1997 murder of fashion designer Gianni Versace on the steps of his Miami mansion. It aired in 2018.

A 2020 NME feature on Ryan Murphy hailed the producer as “TV’s creative kingpin,” writing: “Whether Ryan Murphy’s tastes align with your own at this stage is irrelevant. Not only is this a man of unbridled ambition and a vital champion of minority voices, he’s also completely unstoppable. So you might as well get used to him.”