‘The Sopranos’ star Edie Falco to play Pete Davidson’s mother in ‘Bupkis’

Edie Falco is set to play Pete Davidson‘s mother in the upcoming TV series based on the SNL comic’s life, Bupkis.

Speaking at the 2022 NBC Upfronts on Monday (May 16), Davidson confirmed the Sopranos actress will portray Amy Davidson in the upcoming Peacock series based on the comedian and actor’s life.

“I’ve done a lot of projects that reference my life, because that’s kind of all I can do,” he said at the event.

“One of the things that sucks about that, though, is my family members, they often get to play themselves because of, you know, the low-budget situation. So, my mom is starting to think of herself as a real actress.”

Davidson – who will play a version of himself in Bupkis – introduced Falco by saying he was “extremely happy to get to introduce the woman who will be playing my mom — Edie Falco.”

Alluding to her role as Carmela Soprano in the beloved crime drama series, Falco added: “Finally, I get to play an overwhelmed mother of two living in a world of corruption. Except this time, it’s Staten Island.”

Davidson is set to play a version of himself in the TV comedy series. SNL creator Lorne Michaels is set to executive produce the series, with Dave Sirus and Judah Miller on co-writing duties.

The show promises “a raw, unflinching, fictionalised version of Pete Davidson’s real life,” per Yahoo! News. “It will include a mixture of grounded storytelling with absurd elements depicting an unfiltered view through Pete’s eyes.”

Adding that, while the show is ultimately “fictionalised” despite being based on experiences from the 28-year-old comic’s life – as in Judd Apatow’s 2020 film The King Of Staten Island – Davidson will show his “real-life persona with an unapologetically unfiltered, R-rated storytelling,” with comparisons already being drawn to Larry David‘s Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Earlier this month (May 7), Davidson joked about Kanye West pulling a ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’, referencing Robin Williams’ 1993 film where the actor disguises himself as a Scottish housekeeper to see his children during a bitter divorce.

Davidson appeared at the festival on April 29 to premiere his new show, Pete Davidson And Best Friends, which was filmed for release on Netflix later in the year.

To a sold-out crowd at Los Angeles’ Fonda Theatre, he also opened the set by poking fun at the claims that West tried to spread rumours about Davidson – who is currently dating West’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian – having AIDS.