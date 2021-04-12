The Sopranos star Joseph Siravo has died at the age of 64 after living with cancer for a lengthy period of time.

The actor, who was best known for his role as Tony Soprano’s father Johnny in the hit show, died yesterday (April 11), with his passing confirmed by fellow actor Garry Pastore.

Sharing a head shot of Joseph, he wrote: “RIP my dear friend, who fought an incredible fight. I will miss you. See you on the other side.”

He added: “He was a true gent to boot and as you well know hard to find that mutual bond and sincerity…

“Acting has always been a passion and finding true friends that lift you up and support was often difficult. Myself, Joe, Michael Rispoli and Jimmy Gandolfini always supported each other even when up for the same roles, it’s how we rolled.”

His daughter, Allegra Okarmus, added on social media: “I was by his side when my dear father passed away this morning, peacefully, in his beloved Treehouse.

“We are both so lucky to be so intensely loved. I am so immensely grateful to have had him here on earth and I know that he hasn’t gone very far. He had many credits, but his favourite one by far was that of Nonno Joe.”

Joseph repeatedly appeared on the show as Tony’s father, Giovanni Francis “Johnny” Soprano, in flashbacks to the 60s that showed the mob boss’ troubled relationship with his parents.

The iconic HBO show starred the late James Gandolfini as Tony Soprano and developed a reputation as one of the greatest TV dramas of all time during a run of six seasons on HBO from 1999 to 2007.

Siravo’s death comes ahead of the release of The Many Saints Of Newark, a prequel film adaptation of the show co-written by creator David Chase.

Meanwhile Drea De Matteo, who played Adriana in the long running mob series, recently told NME that she struggled to come to terms with The Sopranos after it ended.

Last year, the surviving cast members of The Sopranos reunited for a virtual reunion for charity.