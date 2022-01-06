‘The Sopranos’ star Michael Imperioli joins ‘The White Lotus’ season two

Michael Imperioli has been cast in the second season of HBO’s The White Lotus.

The actor, best known for playing Christopher Moltisanti in The Sopranos, is the first officially confirmed cast member for the follow-up series.

According to Deadline, Imperioli will play Dominic Di Grasso, a man “travelling with his elderly father and recent college-graduate son”.

The White Lotus, written and directed by Mike White, is dark comedy drama which follows a group of visitors on holiday at a Hawaiian resort. The second season, also helmed by White, will move location and feature a new cast at a different White Lotus hotel.

The only original cast member rumoured to return is Jennifer Coolidge, who played unstable wealthy woman Tanya McQuoid.

The show’s first season also starred Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Alexandra Daddario, Jake Lacy, Natasha Rothwell and Steve Zahn.

Imperioli recently reprised his role from The Sopranos in prequel film The Many Saints Of Newark, where he contributed some voice-over work.

His other credits include Goodfellas, Bad Boys, Jungle Fever, Detroit 1-8-7, Mad Dogs, Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt For The Bone Collector, and 2009 film The Lovely Bones.

In NME’s five-star review of The White Lotus, it reads: “There is so much there, all the time, bubbling to the surface, and it would take an impatient viewer not to be seduced by it all. Rarely is there a moment where one of the guests isn’t unhappy or angry, confused or offended, and White manages to balance it all without the whole thing feeling false or like the worst parts of a soap opera.

“This, as many failed TV shows prove, is a Herculean effort. We should scoff them up while we can.”