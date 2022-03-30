‘The Sopranos’ star Paul Herman has died aged 76

The Sopranos actor Paul Herman has died at the age of 76.

Michael Imperioli, who starred alongside Herman in the celebrated mob drama, broke the news that the actor had died on March 29, his 76th birthday.

He wrote on Instagram: “Our friend and colleague PAUL HERMAN has passed away. Paulie was just a great dude. A first class storyteller and raconteur and one hell of an actor…

“Paulie lived around the corner from me the last few years and I am glad we got to spend some time together before he left us. I’ll miss him. Lots of love to his family, friends and community of actors and filmmakers.”

No cause of death has been confirmed.

Herman played Peter “Beansie” Gaeta in The Sopranos, which ran from 1999 to 2007, and had major roles in The Irishman, Entourage, Goodfellas, Silver Linings Playbook and American Hustle.

Lorraine Bracco, who starred in The Sopranos as psychiatrist Jennifer Melfi, led further tributes to Herman on social media, while Tony Danza recalled a “great actor and a great friend”.

Actor Demi Mazar, who appeared in Goodfellas alongside Herman, commented on Imperioli’s tribute: “Noooooo!!! Oh no. I have such a long history with Paulie since the early Eighties.”

The one & only ❤️

A loving soul with a great sense of humor, Paulie Herman.

💔 REST IN PEACE 💔 pic.twitter.com/hczJrKhA0V — Lorraine Bracco (@Lorraine_Bracco) March 30, 2022

Paul (Paulie) Herman was one of the greatest guys of all time. A great actor and a great friend. If you visited NYC from LA, he was the entertainment director. We will all miss you so much, Paulie. pic.twitter.com/VTlBraRA8C — Tony Danza (@TonyDanza) March 29, 2022

Born in 1946, Herman found most of his success in later life starring in numerous Scorsese films, and becoming known as a gangster film go-to.

Alongside his brother Charlie, Herman also ran Manhattan’s colourful Columbus Cafe in the 1990s, a venue reportedly frequented by actors, ballet dancers, gangsters, as well as FBI and DEA agents.