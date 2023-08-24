‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ season 2 soundtrack: every song in the hit series

The Summer I Turned Pretty recently returned for a second season on Amazon Prime Video, treating fans to eight new episodes.

Adapted from the Jenny Han’s novel series of the same name, there series tells the story of a love triangle between Isabel “Belly” Conklin (Lola Tung) and brothers Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) and Conrad (Christopher Briney).

In addition to the unfolding romance, season two also sees the trio battle to save the Cousins house after its future is threatened by a devastating development.

A synopsis for the second season reads: “Belly used to count down the days until she could return to Cousins Beach, but with Conrad and Jeremiah fighting over her heart and the return of Susannah’s cancer, she’s not sure summer will ever be the same. When an unexpected visitor threatens the future of Susannah’s beloved house, Belly has to rally the gang to come together—and to decide once and for all where her heart lies.”

Like the first season, the soundtrack contains a number of popular hits, with songs from Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, One Direction, Olivia Rodrigo, Angel Olsen and many more popping up over the course of the eight episodes. You can find the full list of songs below.

Every song on The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 soundtrack

Episode 1

‘See You Again’ (feat Kali Uchis) – Tyler, The Creator

‘Big Energy Remix’ (feat DJ Khaled) – Latto & Mariah Carey

‘Diamonds And Bands’ – Jonathan James Johnson, Knight Ryder & Jermain Brown

‘Drivers License’ – Olivia Rodrigo

‘Industry Baby’ – Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow

‘Last Kiss’ (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift

‘Save Your Tears’ – The Weeknd

Episode 2

‘Steal My Girl’ – One Direction

‘Don’t Leave Me In The Rain’ – Hatchie

‘Coffee Breath’ – Sofia Mills

‘Ode to a Conversation Stuck in Your Throat’ – Del Water Gap

‘Deja Vu’ – Olivia Rodrigo

‘Invisible String’ – Taylor Swift

‘I’m Kissing You’ – Des’ree

Episode 3

‘Mayonaise’ – The Smashing Pumpkins

‘Pink + White’ (Live at Electric Lady) – Remi Wolf

‘Silver Springs’ – Fleetwood Mac

‘Circles’ – Mac Miller

‘Sometimes’ – Juice WRLD

Episode 4

‘Don’t Take the Money’ – Bleachers

‘Edamame’ (feat Rich Brian) – bbno$

‘Players’ – Coi Leray

‘Never Really Over’ – Katy Perry

‘Sweet Nothing’ – Taylor Swift

‘Side To Side Slushii Remix’ (feat Nicki Minaj) – Ariana Grande

‘The Distance’ – Cake

‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’ – Guns N’ Roses

‘Cola’ – CamelPhat & Elderbrook

‘Go Home’ – Angel Olsen

Episode 5

‘Goodbye’ – Cage the Elephant

‘GOODBYE’ – Brockhampton

‘Nikes’ – Frank Ocean

‘Moon River’ – Frank Ocean

‘Do You Like Me?’ – Daniel Caesar

‘Homesick’ – Hunny

‘Heaven’ – Niall Horan

‘Die For You’ – Joji

‘I Can’t Go Back To The Way It Was (Intro)’ – The Kid Laroi

Episode 6

‘Tonight [8-bit Button Masher Remix]’ (feat Ezra Koenig) – Phoenix

‘Oh Boy’ – Cam’ron and Juelz Santana

‘Doin’ Time’ – Sublime

‘New Gold’ (feat Bootie Brown & Tame Impala) – Gorillaz

‘Easy On Them Turns’ – Baird

‘Party in the USA’ – Miley Cyrus

‘Treat Me’ – Chlöe

‘All The Small Things’ – Blink-182

‘Boys Don’t Cry’ – Anitta

‘Snow On The Beach’ (feat Lana Del Rey) – Taylor Swift

Episode 7

‘Mended’ – Vera Blue

‘Want It Bad’ – Nigo & Kid Cudi

‘Last Nite’ – The Strokes

‘Summer’s End’ – Phoebe Bridgers

‘OK Meet Me Underwater’ – Jay Som

‘Free Fallin’ – Tom Petty

‘Dream About You’ (feat Halima) – Bien et Toi

‘Tiebreaker’ – The Head and the Heart

Episode 8

‘Found Out Abut You’ – Blossoms

‘Happy Together’ – Floor Cry

‘I Can’t Help But Feel’ – Surfaces

‘How to disappear’ – Lana Del Rey

‘Bigger Than The Whole Sky’ – Taylor Swift

‘Nobody Sees Me Like You Do’ – Japanese Breakfast

‘Xo’ – Beyoncé

‘Exile (feat Bon Iver)’ – Taylor Swift

‘Claws’ – Charli XCX

‘Love Again’ – Dua Lipa

Discussing Belly’s arc across the two seasons, star Lola Tung told Town & Country: “She’s in a very different place than she was at the end of season 1. A lot has happened. It’s been a year, and she is really weighed down by her grief. It’s this overwhelming, all consuming feeling that has affected every aspect of her life and all of her relationships.

“And on top of that too, grief aside, she already had sort of strained relationships with Conrad and Jeremiah. So she’s just feeling this overwhelming sadness and feeling really alone in it.”

She added: “A lot of her arc throughout the season is just trying to figure out how to move forward while dealing with grief and how to repair her friendships, relationships, and connections. And learning how to be the one to initiate those things without sort of the help of her parents, necessarily.”

All eight episodes of the second season are now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.