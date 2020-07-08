Armando Iannucci and Simon Blackwell have reflected on the characters of The Thick Of It, eight years after the penultimate episode aired.

The creator and writer of the political comedy series speculated on where Peter Capaldi’s character Malcolm Tucker would be today.

“Peter had always thought that Malcolm had been an alcoholic and was teetotal,” Iannucci explained in an interview with British GQ. “So he had a kind of past that he’d kind of managed to get through. I know he would be in these chunky-knit jumpers; he’d be doing a podcast, I’m sure.

“I don’t think he’d be one of these people who would take contracts to kind of advise the government of Kazakhstan. I think he tells himself there’s something a little bit nobler in him.”

He continued: “Not long after [political advisor] Damian McBride had to leave government he ended up running a charity – I think a Catholic aid charity – and I could sort of see Malcolm doing something similar, not a religious charity, maybe a homeless charity, but then pissing everyone off.”

Blackwell added his own thoughts, pointing to Tucker’s potential life when off-duty. “I think he’ll be in a little house on the coast somewhere and maybe he’s married Sam [Cassidy]– I think they had a very close relationship.

“He’d be out of the public eye; he would have had enough of it. He was at the height of his powers a few years ago. ”

Iannucci said in 2017, following Capaldi’s exit from Doctor Who, that there was still no chance that The Thick of It would return to TV for future episodes.