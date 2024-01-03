‘The Traitors’ host Claudia Winkleman reveals best way to win

Claudia Winkleman has shared what she believes is the best strategy for success in The Traitors.

The presenter returns to host the second series of the BBC reality series from Wednesday (January 3), as 22 contestants compete for a prize fund worth up to £120,000.

Speaking ahead of the show’s return, Winkleman said that by observing contestants, she had “worked out” the best way to win is “to be loveable and inoffensive and to be close to a traitor”.

Advertisement

“I can’t say anything else, but that is the smart way to enter the castle,” the presenter told The Independent. “[To think], ‘I don’t want to be a traitor; I’m just going to glide along here and not bother anyone and if I see someone I suspect, I’ll just get closer to them.'”

Speaking about the second series, Winkleman teased the twists to come, stating: “It gets really dark. We all had to have a little group cuddle, going: ‘Are we doing this?'”

In the show, a small number of contestants are selected to be “Traitors” who have to eliminate “Faithful” contestants to claim the cash prize. However, if the latter manage to work out and “murder” the deceitful contestants through daily roundtable meetings, they win the cash prize instead.

The first season, which debuted in November 2022, had been viewed over 34million times on BBC iPlayer by the end of February 2023.

The format is based on the Dutch series De Verraders, which has led to other international versions in the US, Canada, New Zealand and more.

Advertisement

The first three episodes of The Traitors season two will be available on BBC iPlayer from Wednesday January 3 at 9pm. Three new episodes will be released weekly from this date.