The Traitors’ Jasmine Boatswain says “hate on social media” left her scared to go out

The Traitors star Jasmine Boatswain has said that the “hate” that she has received on social media has left her scared to leave her house.

The 26-year-old Londoner made it to the semi-finals of the recent season of the show, but in a new interview with the BBC, she has disclosed that the impact of the negative feedback online left her “really, really low”.

“I was exposed to a lot of hate on social media,” she said. “Seeing what people had to say about me definitely did affect how I felt about myself, which I felt was a bit of a shame really, because it was an exciting time.”

She went on to explain that after reading comments on social media, she assumed that everyone on the streets who recognised her would “hate” her.

“And I didn’t want to leave the house because of that. I genuinely couldn’t believe when someone said to me, ‘I really liked you on the show’. I just thought they were taking pity on me because I just really, really let these comments get to me.”

Hosted by Claudia Winkleman, the second season of the reality series saw 22 contestants compete for a prize fund worth up to £120,000 at a castle in the Scottish Highlands.

As they arrive at the castle, a small number are selected to be “Traitors” who have to eliminate the “Faithful” contestants to claim the prize. However, if the latter manage to work out and banish the deceitful contestants through daily roundtable meetings, they win the cash prize instead.

The BBC renewed The Traitors for a third season in November last year, although applications closed last month.

Since the conclusion of the show, Harry and Paul, two of the most prominent contestants of this year’s season, were called out by Matty Healy during a show with The 1975.

“Lots of people come to our shows [and] I’m very happy to have them here. Thank you to Rick Astley who famously came and did a video… thank you, Rick,” he said, adding that while he cares about everyone in the crowd, there is rarely anyone who leaves him genuinely “impressed”.

“But did anybody watch The Traitors? Because that’s Paul and Harry over there,” he said, pointing out the two, while they stood up, and the latter took his trademark bow.

Genuinely starstruck… I am genuinely starstruck by you two,” Healy added. “You guys are sick. Give it up for Paul and Harry, ladies and gentlemen. Come and have a drink with us. Despicable bunch.”