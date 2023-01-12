‘The Traitors’ US is coming to BBC iPlayer tomorrow

A US version of The Traitors is officially coming to BBC iPlayer.

Following the runaway success of the flagship series last winter, the BBC acquired the rights to the US version and will be dropping the series as a boxset on iPlayer from tomorrow (January 13).

Dan McGolpin, director of iPlayer and Channels at the BBC said in a statement: “Following the huge success of The Traitors, which has been streamed more than 28 million times on BBC iPlayer and was the talk of the nation over the festive period, we’re delighted to give BBC viewers the chance to watch the brand new US series within hours of its release in America.

“Hosted by the brilliant Alan Cumming and filmed at the same location as the UK series, it’s a new year treat for those seeking out more treachery – all is about to be revealed on BBC iPlayer, BBC Three and BBC One.”

Take a look at the trailer below.

The show will see 20 contestants, a mix of celebrities and everyday Americans, work on missions opposing the Faithful and the Traitors, all gearing up towards a prize fund worth up to $250,000 (£205,450).

“Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors will murder the Faithful one by one, and alongside this treacherous spree the players must try to uncover the Traitors and banish them from the game,” a BBC synopsis reads.

“If the Faithful contestants banish all the Traitors, they will share the prize fund but if a Traitor makes it to the end, they will steal all the money.”

The UK version of The Traitors is available to stream on BBC iPlayer now.