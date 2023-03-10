The UK’s favourite TV presenter has been revealed as the result of a new global survey.

With 28 per cent of the final vote, the legendary Sir David Attenborough clinched the title ahead of the late Terry Wogan and Bruce Forsyth.

In fourth and fifth place in Perspectus’ global survey were Eurovision host Graham Norton and Channel 4 news anchor Jon Snow, with the late Cilla Black in sixth and Strictly Come Dancing and The Traitors host Claudia Winkleman in seventh.

Rounding off the list in eighth, ninth and tenth respectively were Ant and Dec, Les Dawson and Jimmy Carr.

47 per cent of those polled wanted someone who was ‘genuine’ as their pick for the greatest UK TV presenter of all time, with over half (51 per cent) believing that such skills are a dying art.

The news comes amid reports that an episode of David Attenborough’s upcoming British wildlife series will not be broadcast by the BBC over fears of “rightwing backlash”.

Wild Isles, a new documentary series exploring the wildlife of the British Isles and narrated by Attenborough, is set to premiere this weekend (March 12). Five episodes will be broadcast on BBC One in a primetime slot but a sixth will only be available to watch via the BBC iPlayer.

According to The Guardian, the sixth episode will feature a stark look at the losses of nature in the UK and what has caused the declines. It will also include some examples of rewilding, a concept that has been controversial in some rightwing circles.

Senior sources at the BBC told the Guardian that “the decision was made to fend off potential critique from the political right.” Earlier this week, the BBC was attacked for taking funding from “two charities (the WWF and RSPB) previously criticised for their political lobbying” to create the Attenborough series.