The UK’s first dedicated LGBT+ TV channel is launching next week.

OUTtv will feature Ru Paul-hosted gameshow Gay For Pay among many others.

Other shows set for the new network include reality show Shade – Queens of NYC, a new documentary called Being Divine and first look at new thriller movie M/M.

Already available in several European countries, including the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and Spain, OUTtv will be available on Sky (channel 330) and available as an add-on for £9.99 a month.

Annual subscriptions can be purchased for £99 through the out.tv website. OUTtv describes itself as “the only lifestyle tv-network for the gay and openminded in the Europe”.

Hit show Ru Paul’s Drag Race made its UK debut last year, with a second season already confirmed.

Stars from Game of Thrones, Little Mix, the Spice Girls and beyond have all appeared as guest judges on the first series of the UK version of the show.

“Once a fringe programme on an LGBTQ TV network, Drag Race is now a spearhead of mainstream pop culture,” NME wrote in 2018.

“Drag Race’s verbal currency also reflects the very simple fact that, co-opted or otherwise, online liberal voices care more about queer culture than ever before, and it’s an easily accessible reference point.

“Sharing Drag Race content exemplifies you not only want to support the gay community, but you understand and embrace it. It’s the kind of public rock n’ roll fuck you that might have been made with a Sex Pistols t-shirt in a bygone era. Brexit, Trump and Theresa May only make that urge to distinguish yourself from the establishment stronger.”