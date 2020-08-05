The Umbrella Academy has been accused of anti-Semitism by some viewers.

In season two of the Netflix superhero series (premiered July 31), a villain called The Handler is occasionally heard speaking in the Jewish language, Yiddish.

Since the character’s casual use of Yiddish implies she’s Jewish – and she is regarded as power-hungry in the show – the depiction has been accused of perpetuating a harmful conspiracy theory that Jewish people control much of global society.

The Gerard Way-created franchise, which is based on his comic book of the same name and also showed The Handler speaking Yiddish in its first season, has upset some viewers online who said they were surprised the series returned to it in new episodes.

Twitter user @gabsaporta wrote a thread explaining her belief that the show is promoting anti-Semitic tropes.

hello folks. i’ve been a big fan of gerard way for a long time. i’m also jewish, which i think cannot be said for most people in this circle of twitter. i’ve pointed out the antisemitism in the umbrella academy, but it seems like it needs some clarification. THREAD — gab (@gabsaporta) August 2, 2020

jews have been persecuted throughout history because people think they are a secret organization bringing about the end of humanity and global domination. — gab (@gabsaporta) August 2, 2020

“Jews have been persecuted throughout history because people think they are a secret organisation bringing about the end of humanity and global domination,” she wrote. “So, when the show had the handler speaking Yiddish, it implies that she’s Jewish, because goyim [non-Jewish people] simply just don’t usually speak it.”

“I could have just chalked it up to bad decision making if it had just been season one,” she continued. “But after season one premiered, the show pretty publicly came under fire for implying that the handler was jewish. ‘I was SHOCKED when they had her speak Yiddish again in season 2. Why didn’t they learn their lesson?”

NME has contacted Netflix for comment.

A number of other users on social media have also accused the show of perpetuating racist stereotypes, which you can see below.

My #UmbrellaAcademy question about the backlash over Yiddish-speaking, power hungry #TheHandler perpetuating an #antisemitic trope didn't get read during #CTAM2020. I was REALLY curious to hear an answer. sigh #TCA20 #Antisemitism — Deanna Barnert (@TVDeeva) August 4, 2020

ok, in my personal opinion, the use of yiddish in umbrella academy does perpetuate antisemitism do i think gerard or any of the show runners meant it to be? no but to use a language that was spoken exclusively by jews and died out mainly because of the holocaust specifically + — tova (@tovaaross) August 4, 2020

Yikes… did anyone else notice #UmbrellaAcademy perpetuating an anti-semitic conspiracy theory? villain speaks Yiddish… lizard people line. oof. I had to stop watching. @netflix @UmbrellaAcad — Shmaoli (@Shmaoli) August 2, 2020