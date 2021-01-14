‘The Umbrella Academy’ fans think Gerard Way might star in season 3

Fans of The Umbrella Academy believe that the show’s creator Gerard Way might cameo in season three.

Following the announcement from Netflix earlier this week that seven new cast members would be joining the show, many took to social media to speculate on the identity of the actor named “Existential Dread Inducing Psykronium Cube.”

The other six names are of real people – Justin Cornwell, Justin H. Min, Britne Oldford, Jake Epstein, Genesis Rodriguez and Cazzie David – but the alias of the character Christopher / Sparrow #7 has prompted fans to jump to conclusions.

Advertisement

The character is described as “a telekinetic cube that can turn the room freezing cold and induce paralyzing fear without so much of a warning. The trustworthy, loyal oracle of the Sparrows is treated as just another sibling.”

EXISTENTIAL DREAD INDUCING PSYKRONIUM CUBE (Newcomer) will play CHRISTOPHER, a telekinetic cube that can turn the room freezing cold and induce paralyzing fear without so much of a warning. The trustworthy, loyal oracle of the Sparrows is treated as just another sibling. pic.twitter.com/EGXjmRxvkS — NX (@NXOnNetflix) January 11, 2021

Fans chimed in on Twitter hoping Gerard Way would be voicing the cube character, with one adding: “THE CUBE IS NAMED CHRISTOPHER….GERARD HAS A CAT NAMED CHRISTOPHER (lotion’s real name is Christopher Starfalcon Lotion)………..THOUGHTS”

Check out some of the reactions here:

🕯

🕯 🕯

🕯 gerard 🕯

voice the cube

🕯 in umbrella academy 🕯

🕯 🕯

🕯 🕯

🕯 — ☆torn☆ (@bloodinfectiion) January 12, 2021

THE CUBE IS NAMED CHRISTOPHER….GERARD HAS A CAT NAMED CHRISTOPHER (lotion’s real name is Christopher Starfalcon Lotion)………..THOUGHTS — emerson (@FUTUREVLNTS) January 11, 2021

Advertisement

Can you imagine his NJ accent coming from the cube??? It would be amazing — Gerard's Pinky | sam (@ournbofsorrows) January 11, 2021

The Umbrella Academy was renewed for season three back in November 2020, with regular cast members Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, and Colm Feore all returning.

Season three is due to begin filming next month, with a provisional release looking towards later this year, and the start of 2022.

Reviewing season two of The Umbrella Academy, NME said: “Bigger, brighter but with more at risk, this second offering is a flawless series that doesn’t put a foot wrong. It’s a triumphant burst of joy that we could all do with some of right now.”