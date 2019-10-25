‘The Umbrella Academy’ season 2 is coming soon, Netflix teases

"Just some good eggs taking a family selfie"

Season 2 of The Umbrella Academy is “coming soon”, according to a new teaser from Netflix.

My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way, who created the comic book on which the show is based, confirmed that the show would be returning for a second season earlier this year.

Sharing the teaser on their Instagram account, Netflix posted two selfies of Umbrella Academy stars Tom Hooper, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Ethan Hwang, Robert Sheehan and Ellen Page along with the caption: “Just some good eggs taking a family selfie. Umbrella Academy s2 is coming soon.”

Production began on season 2 of The Umbrella Academy back in June, and in March, Gerard Way revealed that there are ‘future series’ of the comic book already planned.

Last month, three new stars were announced for season 2 with Ritu Arya, Yusuf Gatewood and Marin Ireland all joining the cast.

Arya, who has previously starred in Humans, has been cast as Lila, “a chameleon who can be as brilliant or as clinically insane as the situation requires”.

Gatewood, meanwhile, will play Raymond, who is described by Netflix as “a born leader” with “the smarts, gravitas, and the confidence to never have to prove it to anyone”, while Ireland will be playing Sissy, “a fearless, no-nonsense Texas mom who married young for all the wrong reasons” – and she’s “eager to rediscover what life and love has to offer”.