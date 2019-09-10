‘The Umbrella Academy’ announces three new stars for season 2

Production on the new block of episodes is already underway

The Umbrella Academy has confirmed that three new stars will join the show for its upcoming second season.

The Netflix series, which is adapted from Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá’s comic book series of the same name, debuted its first season back in February. A second season was commissioned shortly afterwards, with Way announcing the news with the release of a short teaser trailer back in April.

Ritu Arya, Yusuf Gatewood and Marin Ireland have been confirmed as the three new names to be added to the cast list of The Umbrella Academy for season 2.

The Umbrella Academy‘s Instagram Stories has today (September 10) shed light on who the three actors will be playing in season 2. Arya, who has previously starred in Humans, has been cast as Lila, “a chameleon who can be as brilliant or as clinically insane as the situation requires”.

Good Omens actor Gatewood will play Raymond, “a born leader” with “the smarts, gravitas, and the confidence to never have to prove it to anyone”. Ireland will be playing Sissy, “a fearless, no-nonsense Texas mom who married young for all the wrong reasons” – and she’s “eager to rediscover what life and love has to offer”.

Netflix has confirmed that production is currently underway on the 10 new episodes, with a release date yet to be confirmed. Steve Blackman will return as showrunner.

Speaking back in March about what’s next for The Umbrella Academy, Way revealed that future series of the comic book have already planned.

“What I did for Steve Blackman and the writers in that first writers’ room was to create an 18-page document that laid everything out: even of the graphic novels that haven’t come out yet,” Way explained. “Which should equal eight when we’re all done.

“So I gave them the blueprint for what happens because you do want to seed certain things in there for future series and the hope is that it’s a success so that you do a lot more of these.”