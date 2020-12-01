‘The Umbrella Academy’ star Elliot Page announces he is transgender

The Umbrella Academy star Elliot Page has announced he is transgender.

Page, who uses he/they pronouns, released a statement on social media confirming the news.

“I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot,” Page wrote. “I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life.

“I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self. I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place.”

So proud of our superhero! WE LOVE YOU ELLIOT! Can't wait to see you return in season 3! 🎻 🖤 — Netflix (@netflix) December 1, 2020

Page went on to address the statistics surrounding discrimination towards trans people, pointing out that at least 40 transgender people were killed in 2020, “the majority of which were Black and Latinx trans women.”

The statement then spoke to political leaders “who work to criminalize trans health care and deny our right to exist” as well as people “with a massive platform who continue to spew hostility towards the trans community”. Page said “you have blood on your hands”.

“I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer,” Page’s statement continued. “The more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive.”

Elliot Page currently stars in The Umbrella Academy as Vanya Hargreeves / The White Violin / Number Seven, and will be reprising his role in season three.