New Sky Atlantic series The Undoing has drawn in a bigger audience for its debut than Game Of Thrones when it premiered in 2011.

The Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant-starring miniseries – which airs on HBO in the US – follows a psychotherapist who begins to question her life after a death, her husband disappearing and an affair.

It has now been confirmed that the show’s premiere achieved a cumulative 28-day audience of over 2.78 million viewers following its debut on October 25. The first three episodes also recorded more than 2.5 million viewers.

The six-parter concluded last night (November 29) and is now on track to become the biggest ever US series launch on Sky Atlantic.

“The Undoing has kept us all guessing and is on track to be the biggest US series to ever launch on Sky Atlantic,” said Managing Director of Content at Sky, Zai Bennett.

In a five-star review of the series, NME wrote: “Revelation after revelation will force you to question everything you think you know about them – even the apparently honest detectives working to uncover the truth.”

The review adds: “All in all, this is a must-watch piece of telly that boasts two of the year’s most compelling leads in Jonathan and Grace. Ideally suited to the limited series format, Korelitz’s book is sure to fly off the shelves with increased speed when fans make it to the end of this adaptation. They’ll just have to unstick themselves from the edge of the sofa first.”

Meanwhile, Grant recently opened-up about why he quit acting for seven years, admitting: “I developed a bad attitude from about 2005 onwards, shortly after Music and Lyrics.

“I just had enough. Then I went back in 2009 and made another film. At that point, it wasn’t me giving up Hollywood. Hollywood gave me up because I made such a massive turkey with that film with Sarah Jessica Parker [Did You Hear About the Morgans?].”

He added: “Whether I wanted to or not after that, the days of being a very well-paid leading man were suddenly gone overnight. It was slightly embarrassing but it left life free for other things.”

‘The Undoing’ airs on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV.