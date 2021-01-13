Audiences in the United States spent more time streaming the US version of The Office than any other TV show in 2020.

That’s according to data released by Nielsen this week (January 12), which shows 57 billion minutes of the adaptation of the original British comedy were watched stateside last year.

The next biggest show was Grey’s Anatomy, which was also broadcast via Netflix, with an estimated 39.4 billion minutes streamed.

Variety notes that older TV shows such as these generated more streaming volume overall in 2020 owing to them typically comprising more episodes than newer originals.

Among the fresh series, Ozark topped the list with US viewers watching 30.5 billion minutes of during 2020 across a total of 28 episodes. Lucifer, The Crown and Tiger King followed.

The only non-Netflix show of new originals in the overall top 10 was Disney+ series The Mandalorian, ranking at number five.

See Nielsen’s lists below:

Top subscription video on demand (SVOD) content of 2020: acquired series

01. The Office (57,127 billion minutes streamed [to nearest million])

02. Grey’s Anatomy (39,405)

03. Criminal Minds (35,414)

04. NCIS (28,134)

05. Schitt’s Creek (23,785)

06. Supernatural (20,336)

07. Shameless (18,218)

08. New Girl (14,545)

09. The Blacklist (14,480)

10. Vampire Diaries (14,091)

Top SVOD content 2020: original series

01. Ozark (30,462)

02. Lucifer (18,975)

03. The Crown (16,275)

04. Tiger King (15,611)

05. The Mandalorian (14,519)

06. The Umbrella Academy (13,470)

07. The Great British Baking Show (13,279)

08. Boss Baby: Back in Business (12,625)

09. Longmire (11,382)

10. You (10,965)

Nielsen’s SVOD ratings cover content by Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ and Hulu. The data provider’s estimates are based on viewing on connected TVs, excluding mobile devices and computers, and differ from, for example, Netflix, which uses a proprietary metric to count how many subscribers watch a minimum of two minutes of a title.

The top streamed movie content in the US included Frozen II, Moana, and The Secret Life of Pets 2.