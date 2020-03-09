Victim of ‘The Walking Dead’ actor speaks out after he is jailed

The victim of a Walking Dead actor who was jailed last year has spoken out in a new interview.

Michael Mundy was jailed in November 2019 for a short time after being convicted of assaulting Beverly Jackson. He was also handed a restraining order that prevents him from going near Jackson.

However, upon his release, Mundy was recalled to HM Prison Liverpool for breaching terms of the restraining order.

The actor, who played a number of walkers on the AMC series, started a relationship with Jackson after meeting her at a UK fan event eight years ago.

He got back in touch two years ago and asked if he could stay at her home in Manchester when he next came to the UK.

However, Jackson has said that their interactions became abusive, with Mundy attacking her in a hotel room in Germany in 2018.

“I fell for him,” she told The Sun. “Initially he was very charming and promised to help me get into films. But he became more and more abusive.”

She also described how he hit her, bit her body and threw her out of a room.

The actor is due out of prison soon, with Jackson adding: “I fear he won’t stop until I’m dead.”

Mundy first appeared in The Walking Dead‘s third season back in 2012.

The Walking Dead is currently airing its 10th season, which has featured shock deaths and unusual twists and turns.