The Walking Dead actor Vincent Ward has shared his disappointment about his character being killed off in the show without warning.

Ward played Oscar on The Walking Dead, a regular character in the prison storyline in the third season, and had a number of scenes with main characters including Rick Grimes and Daryl Dixon.

“I didn’t even know I was getting killed,” Ward told Commando TV. “I was pissed. And the reason I was pissed was because nobody told me.

“I was in makeup and I saw a script sitting there, I picked up the script, and the first thing you do is you look for your name. I got all the way to the end, and it said, ‘Oscar dies.’ I was like, ‘What?!’ I grabbed the script and I just threw it down.”

Ward’s character was killed off after seven episodes, first appearing in ‘Seed’ as part of a group of prisoners. Oscar was shot following an attempt to infiltrate the prison.

The actor continued: “To their defense, when you sign your contract, they kind of tell you how many episodes you’re gonna do.

“But in my mind, I’m like, ‘Okay, they’ve got me hanging around with the main people now, I might be around a little longer.’ No. It didn’t happen.”

“I hold no grudges. I had a great time… I was a little down afterwards, because I thought I did enough to stay around a little longer.”

The finale for season 10 of The Walking Dead will air later this year, following delays due to the coronavirus pandemic.