‘The Walking Dead’: Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira join virtual reunion

The Walking Dead stars Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira are set to return for a virtual reunion.

The actors exited the show in previous seasons, but will be returning for a live-streamed trivia battle to raise funds for Georgia Senate victories, in support of Democratic candidates Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff.

Lincoln and Gurira will be joining Norman Reedus, Lauren Cohan, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Christian Serratos and Sonequa Martin-Green and Lennie James for the charity event.

Advertisement

Fans can tune into the event by making a donation to the Georgia Senate Victory Fund. All contributions will support the Democratic Party in Georgia, which is also where all 10 seasons of The Walking Dead were filmed.

Lincoln left the show in 2018, while Gurira exited in March this year, after playing Michonne for seven seasons.

Elsewhere, Andrew Lincoln recently said he hopes his three spin-off Rick Grimes movies would start shooting next spring, following delays prompted by the ongoing pandemic.

“It does feel like there is a certain sense of positivity and the cavalry’s coming with the vaccines,” he said. “And there’s a real sort of sense of a renewal, hopefully.”

He said earlier this year that the team is still “working on it” and also shared a memory of being approached by a fan to reprise his role.

Advertisement

“All I heard was, ‘Come back, Rick,’” he said, “It was so moving. I turned around, and I just went, ‘We’re working on it.’ So that’s my answer to you, we’re working on it.”