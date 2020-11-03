The Walking Dead star Andrew Lincoln is set to play Ebenezer Scrooge in a new adaptation of A Christmas Carol.

The Old Vic in London is reviving the classic take on Charles Dickens’ celebrated novel for their live-streamed performance series, Old Vic: In Camera.

Lincoln, who played Rick Grimes in the AMC series, will be taking on the seminal role and will be starring alongside Melissa Allan, Rosanna Bates, John Dagleish, Tim van Eyken, Sam Lathwood and Eugene McCoy.

Advertisement

The Old Vic has hosted productions of A Christmas Carol for the last four years, and will be doing so without an audience this year in order to comply with coronavirus restrictions.

The show will run for 16 performances from December 12 – 24, with viewers able to purchase “tickets” starting at £10. There will be the option to pay up to £80 for extra perks including souvenir posters.

Matthew Warchus, who directed the show, said in a statement: “The Old Vic’s A Christmas Carol has moved and entertained over a quarter of a million people in London and New York over the last three Christmases and we made a pledge last spring that we would still present it, in some form or other, even in this most challenging of years.

“In doing a project of this size we don’t expect to be able to make any profit for the theatre but rather we will be continuing our mission of staying connected to audiences of all ages, providing much-needed work and income for dozens of freelancers, and generally celebrating the important role live theatre has always played in bringing us together to share amazing stories. I hope you can join us.”

Tickets will go on sale on November 9. Click here for more information.