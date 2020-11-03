‘The Walking Dead’ announces first ever Christmas special

The Walking Dead is set to offer fans their first ever Christmas Special.

As part of AMC’s annual Best Christmas Ever event, the show will run in a live-streamed virtual catch-up with fan-favourite cast members, hosted by Talking Dead presenter Chris Hardwick.

The specific lineup of cast members is yet to be confirmed, but the event will stream exclusively on AMC+ on Sunday, December 13. It’s said that the catch-up will include actors from across all three shows: being The Walking Dead, Fear and World Beyond.

It’s the third virtual hangout event for the The Walking Dead universe this year following Walking Dead Family Hangout in the summer and The Walking Dead Universe Preview Special, which began in September to celebrate 11 weeks of new TWD content airing through December 6.

AMC’s Best Christmas Ever is set to offer fans 835 hours of holiday themed content, featuring both festive classics and family favourites as well as special episodes from shows currently airing.

In other festive Walking Dead news, Andrew Lincoln, who plays Rick Grimes in the show, has been cast as Ebenezer Scrooge in The Old Vic’s annual production of A Christmas Carol.

Performances will stream online December 12 –24, with viewers able to purchase “tickets” starting at £10. There will be the option to pay up to £80 for extra perks including souvenir posters, although everyone will have the same view of the show.

Tickets will go on sale on November 9. Click here for more information.