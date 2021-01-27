The Walking Dead has said there is “no place” for “hateful discrimination or wilful ignorance” in their fandom.

A post on the show’s Twitter account yesterday (January 26) told those people who are “uncomfortable or angry” with LGBTQ+ characters that they should unfollow @TheWalkingDead.

“Hi, hello. If LGBTQ+ characters on television (or anywhere) make you uncomfortable or angry, please unfollow us,” the tweet began.

“While we also encourage you to look within and be more accepting, know that there is no place in our fandom for hateful discrimination or wilful ignorance. Thank you.”

The powerful statement is suspected to relate to the spin-off show The Walking Dead: World Beyond after two male characters, Felix and Will, reunited and kissed on screen.

Jelani Alladin, who plays Will, told the Talk Dead to Me podcast: “It was just two men who happen to be in love. Period.

“There was no need to kind of explain any further, and I love that The Walking Dead is putting that forward, that LGBTQ relationships aren’t any different than any other kinds of relationships. ”

Sharing the show’s tweet on his own account, Alladin added: “Forever this. Proud to be back at work on @TWDWorldBeyond and bring this LGBTQIA relationship to life,” before tagging his co-star Nico Tortorella, who plays Felix.

“LETS GIVE EM SOMETHING TO TALK ABOUT @NicoTortorella”

In other Walking Dead news, Andrew Lincoln recently joked that his exit from the show was “a terrible decision” as his children miss Georgia, where the show filmed, too much.

“He goes, ‘Take me back there!’ I came back home for the kids, and now they’re sick of me, and I wish I’d never left,” Lincoln said. “It was a terrible decision.”