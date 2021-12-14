‘The Walking Dead’ boss details episode he regrets making

The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman has opened up about the one episode of the show he regrets making.

Kirkman, who created the hit zombie series and also works as an executive producer, discussed the season one finale ‘TS-19’ and explained why with hindsight he might scrap it.

The episode sees Andrew Lincoln’s Rick Grimes lead the group of survivors to Dr Jenner, a scientist at the Centre for Disease Control. There, Jenner tells Grimes that the virus that creates zombies is “in your blood. We’re all carriers.”

Advertisement

Kirkman has since said he thinks Jenner’s confession “gave away too much”.

“If I had to do it again, I wouldn’t have done the CDC episode,” he told Comicbook.com.

“It possibly gave away too much information and was such a big change very early on in the series.”

He added that he found the episode “fun”, and explained: “I feel like there might have been a better way to wrap up the first season.

“It ended up being a fun episode. I love the character of Dr Jenner and thought Noah did an amazing job. But there were things in that episode that I think seem very much not of The Walking Dead world.”



Elsewhere, The Walking Dead recently announced a new anthology spin-off called Tales of the Walking Dead.

AMC have announced that the project will feature six one-hour standalone episodes that will focus on both new and established characters.

Advertisement

Production is expected to go ahead early next year, and the completed show is likely to premiere on the channel the following summer.