‘The Walking Dead’ boss explains big showdown in latest episode

The Walking Dead‘s eventful latest episode saw a big showdown that left two major characters bloodied and near death.

Spoilers for The Walking Dead Season 10 are posted below

In ‘Stalker’, Alpha and Daryl face-off in an intense fight, with the latter being saved in the end thanks to a timely intervention by Alpha’s daughter Lydia.

Speaking about why they decided to have these two big characters fight at this point in the show, Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang admitted that they were desperate to put the pair in a scene.

“It was actually something that we questioned like, ‘Should we?’ And then we’re like, ‘We really want to put these two in a scene,’ because Daryl was the one that Alpha took to the edge of the cliff and kind of said, ‘Here’s my horde,’ basically,” she told Entertainment Weekly.

“So it feels like as all these things are spinning out and Carol is just so determined to take out the Whisperers and the threat of the horde and everything that crashing these two leaders together, it felt like it would be a good time to do it.

“But it’s also complicated between the two of them. They’re both so formidable that we were asking ourselves the question, ‘How do you get into a fight with the two of them, without both of them dying, or one of them dying?'”

Kang continued: “The answer was kind of, ‘I think they get so badly wounded that they are both at the brink of death, and what does that story look like?” That’s where the story started from. It really became a showcase for those performances, which I thought was really exciting.”

‘Stalker’ also saw Beta infiltrate Alexandria thanks to a secret tunnel dug by Dante, killing several Alexandrians and capturing Gamma. However, Beta was later overpowered by the others and fled the scene.

As for what we can expect next, Kang teased: “Alpha has had this confrontation with her daughter and we heard Michonne say early in the season, ‘We got to make sure Lydia stays safe because she’s some protection for us basically.’

“So now everything’s going to change, and this war with the Whisperers is really going to heat up. In the next episode, we’re going to see what happens when our people are convinced that the Whisperers are on their way and that really becomes the major story going forward. And then all of the fallout from that happens as our two societies really clash in a big way.”

