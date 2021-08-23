‘The Walking Dead’ boss opens up about season 11’s “uncomfortable” twist

The Walking Dead boss has opened up about an “uncomfortable” twist in season 11 of the long-running zombie show.

In a new interview with Digital Spy, Showrunner Angela Kang spoke about about the show’s upcoming final season and what fans can expect.

Speaking about any “big changes” fans could see, Kang said: “What I’ll say is, there are characters such as Daryl that…They find themselves in situations that are so different in some ways than ones they’ve been in before.

“And so they’re trying to navigate them in ways that can sometimes be uncomfortable for their characters, because they feel like they knew how the world worked, or what their place was in their group, and they’re having to kind of expand beyond their circle.

“I think in a general sense, that’s kind of what a lot of our characters, in different ways, are dealing with. And then, of course, there’s scares and all the usual fun stuff that we get to do in our show.”

Kang also went on to hint that the final season could also throwback to the show’s earliest seasons.

She continued: “I think that this season has a lot of the elements that people have loved about The Walking Dead when they started watching it. There are lots of scares, but there’s also a lot of heart. There are different sorts of people, and questions about philosophy, which I think people found very rich.

“I think there are things about this season that are really fun for different fandoms within our fan community. I really hope people will watch it. You don’t necessarily have to watch every episode up until this point to catch up. I feel like you can kind of jump in, because there’s a new thread that is happening, and you can always watch a recap before you start.”

Recently, The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus teased a “mind-blowing” twist in season 11.

The actor, who plays Daryl Dixon in the hit AMC show said “it’s kind of mind-blowing where we’re going”, in a new interview with ComicBook.

“We did the first ten episodes kind of in one direction, and that involved Maggie’s story mostly, and us trying to deal with what’s going on with that as a group. And then all of a sudden, we did a one-eighty, and now it’s kind of like Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory all of a sudden.”

‘The Walking Dead’ season 11 will premiere weekly on Mondays in the UK on Star on Disney+, starting August 23