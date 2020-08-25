The Walking Dead star Lindsley Register has said there could have been a sex scene between Eugene and Laura which was cut.

Speaking on the Talk Dead To Me podcast, Register recalled a scene filmed with Josh McDermitt, who plays Eugene, which didn’t make the final cut due to it being “too distracting”.

The actress explained how she received an email from her agent saying, “What are your limits with sexual content?” and said, “I was like, ‘What are we doing?! What is Laura doing?’

“They were reiterating this to me, ‘There’s no amount of care in this. It’s just sex.'”

Describing the scene itself, Register said, “So we go and we film it, it was really funny. If I remember right, I kiss him and he’s like, ‘You taste like stone fruit and applesauce.’ I’m getting dressed and he’s got the sheet pulled up around him, it’s so cute.”

In terms of the decision to axe the scene, the actress explained: “It would have been too much of a subplot distraction from what was going on. So maybe from a story perspective, it just didn’t work.”

The season 10 finale of The Walking Dead is due to air in October, after several delays due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Greg Nicotero, who directed the upcoming episode, praised showrunner Angela Kang and the show’s writers for the storylines in season 10. “I’ve really got to give Angela and the writers a huge, huge thumbs up, because I’ve feel like the trajectory of the season, the way that the season built, it just felt like every episode gave you more than the episode before,” he said. “It felt like you were on this really great ride.”