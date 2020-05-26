Fan-favourite and longstanding The Walking Dead character Carol could be joining the upcoming spin-off Rick Grimes movies.

According to We Got This Covered, Melissa McBride has joined the cast to reprise her character Carol in the films, though which of the three remains unclear at this point.

Norman Reedus, Danai Gurira, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Cailey Fleming, who starred on the AMC show, have all also confirmed to be appearing in the trilogy in some capacity.

Advertisement

Jon Bernthal, who played Rick’s former best friend Shane until season two, is also scheduled to return via flashbacks in one of the films.

A source also explained potential plot details in the films, which until now had only said they would focus on Rick Grimes without much further detail.

“The upcoming Walking Dead movies will see longtime protagonist Rick Grimes alive and well, having been taken to a human encampment focused on finding a cure for the zombie problem,” the new details begin.

“But in true Walking Dead fashion, all is not well with the survivors Rick meets, stoking the flames for more of the interpersonal conflict that the comic book and show are known for.”

The plot details went on to describe the “mad side” of scientists, who will be “experimenting on unwilling human subjects and being a little bit twisted”.

Advertisement

There is also the suggestion that season 11 of The Walking Dead could be steered towards the films, seeing several characters moving towards rescuing Rick as the series develops.

Elsewhere, the season 10 finale of The Walking Dead has been delayed until later this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.