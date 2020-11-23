The Walking Dead has cast Okea Eme-Akwari as the masked stranger for the show’s upcoming extended 10th season.

The AMC series will be airing the final six episodes of season 10 from March next year, eschewing its tradition of jumping straight to a new season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The masked stranger character was introduced in the long-delayed most recent episode A Certain Doom as he is seen accompanying Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and saves Father Gabriel’s (Seth Gilliam) life.

The series has now cast Cobra Kai star Eme-Akwari as the man behind the mask, who is actually called Elijah.

The show confirmed the news in a tweet last week, saying: “Okea Eme-Akwari (Cobra Kai, Greenland) has been cast as Elijah (aka the masked stranger) in #TheWalkingDead!”

Alongside the newcomer’s addition, AMC has revealed details for the final episodes of season 10, which will air from March 1 on Fox.

The show has confirmed that Robert Patrick has joined the cast as ‘Mays’, while Hilarie Burton Morgan will play ‘Lucille’.

The synopsis reveals that “we find our survivors trying to pick themselves up by their bootstraps following the destruction the Whisperers left in their wake.”

“The years of struggle weigh upon them as past traumas surface, exposing their more vulnerable sides. As they question the state of humanity, the state of their collective community, and the states of their minds, will they find the inner strength to persevere with their lives, friendships, and group intact?”

After season 10 concludes, a final 11th season of The Walking Dead will be released, broken into two halves to air in 2021 and 2022.