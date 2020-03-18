Former The Walking Dead actor Chandler Riggs has shared an early speech from character Hershel Greene, reflecting on isolation.

Riggs played Carl Grimes on the show until the eighth season, while Hershel’s arc ended in season four.

The line shared comes from the episode called “Isolation”, in which Hershel speaks to Rick Grimes, Carl’s father, and Maggie, Hershel’s daughter, with advice following a flu outbreak.

“You step outside, you risk your life,” he begins. “You take a drink of water, you risk your life. And nowadays you breathe, and you risk your life. Every moment now you don’t have a choice. ‘The only thing you can choose is what you’re risking it for.

“Now I can make these people feel better and hang on a little bit longer. I can save lives. That’s reason enough to risk mine. And you know that.”

Riggs tweeted a GIF of Hershel’s speech, with the caption, “hershel’s speech hittin different rn.”

hershel’s speech hittin different rn pic.twitter.com/r07mhNLvgO — chandler riggs (@chandlerriggs) March 14, 2020

A string of film and TV projects have been suspended or delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak, including Black Widow, Fargo and more.

Yesterday (March 18), major cinema chains across the UK closed all their branches until further notice, including Odeon, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Curzon, and Everyman.

The Prince Charles Cinema in London remains open for now.