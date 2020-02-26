Following the mid-season premiere last weekend, The Walking Dead looks set to re-write a central character’s plotline as Marvel’s The Eternals takes one of the show’s actors.

Lauren Ridloff, who plays Connie in The Walking Dead, will be taking on the role of Makkari in The Eternals, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first deaf character.

In The Walking Dead, Connie’s fate is left up in the air as the character finds herself trapped in a cave alongside Magna (Nadia Hilker) when Carol (Melissa McBride) blows up the exit with dynamite.

When asked by Business Insider whether Ridloff’s schedule might affect the outcome of her character, Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang said, “That is a very apt observation. Yeah, there is some aspect of that that is true. But I think for the story, it’s actually worked out really beautifully.”

Not revealing too much about the way Connie’s outcome actually was changed, Kang continued: “I think there’s some really interesting stuff that came out of it for both Carol and Daryl, and she’s a character that I think is leading with emotion for both of them.

“So sometimes those things that you have to do, to help out a beloved actor also work out in your favour.”

The Eternals will see Ridloff act alongside Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Brian Tyree Henry, Angelina Jolie, Barry Keoghan and more in Marvel’s next superhero ensemble.

The film is due for release on 6 November 2020.