The Walking Dead comic creator Robert Kirkman has responded to fans asking for the origins of the zombie virus on Twitter.

Kirkman tweeted “Space spore,” in January, which aligns with theories of the series paying homage to George A. Romero’s film Night of the Living Dead, in which space radiation affected the reanimation of corpses.

However, the tweet has since been deleted by Kirkman.

In an interview with ComicBook in 2018, Kirkman also spoke of space-related reasons, calling the virus “a crazy sci-fi thing that would make the story all that much weirder.”

Kirkman also commented on the virus origin in a 2018 Q&A on Tumblr, aiming to retain secrecy. “Maybe years after it’s all over I’ll just casually mention it in an interview,” he said. “That seems like a very J.K. Rowling thing to do.”

Regarding whether the AMC TV show would ever detail the cause and cure of the virus, Kirkman said in 2017 to ComicBook that it would be unlikely, saying it “would be a boring show.”

Elsewhere, a major character from the comic book series was introduced in ‘Look at the Flowers’, the latest episode of The Walking Dead. Juanita Sanchez, aka Princess, is an eccentric lone survivor masking a heavy past.

In more new character developments and in the same episode, the secret identity of Beta was revealed, pointing to the character’s past as a country singer.

A spin-off series on The Walking Dead is currently in the works – here’s everything we know so far.