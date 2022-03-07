‘The Walking Dead’ confirms Negan and Maggie spinoff in development

AMC has greenlight another spinoff for The Walking Dead now focusing on Maggie and Negan, called Isle of the Dead.

The forthcoming show will centre on Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s characters and is set to premiere in 2023, according to TVLine.

AMC has said the show will take place in “a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland” where we find Maggie and Negan – in spite of him having murdered her husband.

“The crumbling city,” AMC adds, “is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty and terror.”

Over the moon. Xxx https://t.co/TYLXcHOLBd — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) March 7, 2022

Eli Jorné is set to executive-produce the first six-episode season, alongside Cohan and Morgan.

“[Eli] has created something incredibly special,” said Cohan in a statement, adding, “I cannot wait for the fans to see what we have in store for Maggie and Negan.”

Morgan added: “Walkers in an urban setting has always been such a cool image, but 5th Avenue, [the] Empire State Building, [the] Statue of Liberty? The greatest city in the world?!?

“The backdrop is amazing, but it’s the story that Eli Jorné cooked up that is even better. Buckle up, folks, Isle of the Dead is going to reinvent the Walking Dead Universe.”

Meanwhile, Lauren Cohan recently discussed a brutal killing scene in a recent episode of The Walking Dead.

Discussing latest episode No Other Way, the actor addressed the twist that saw her character shoot a number of Reapers dead and kill her enemy, Carver, by stabbing him with a cleaver.

Cohan told Entertainment Weekly this was “one of the most fun episodes” she’s ever shot on the show, calling the killing scene in particular “very visceral”.