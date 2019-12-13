Trending:
News

‘The Walking Dead’ heading to court over stuntman’s ‘wrongful death’

AMC calls Bernecker's death an "unforseeable accident"

Ella Kemp
The Walking Dead
'The Walking Dead' Season 10, Episode 1

Following the death of The Walking Dead stuntman John Bernecker on set in July 2017, Bernecker’s parents, Susan and Hagen Bernecker, are taking the show’s network AMC to court.

According to Variety, the Berneckers are accusing the network of failing to meet safety standards, leading to the death of their son who fell 22 feet from a balcony onto a concrete floor.

AMC responded by describing Bernecker’s death as an “unforseeable accident”, avoiding responsibility by claiming both that Bernecker was an independent contractor, and that production had been contracted out to Stalwart Films.

Advertisement

The trial will begin next Tuesday in Georgia, and is expected to last 7-8 days. The case will argue that the supervising stunt coordinator, Monty Simons, used an inadequate set-up at the time of the accident, despite the danger being pointed out during a previous stunt.

It has also been said that actor Austin Amelio may be implicated, having touched Bernecker just before the stunt against warnings not to.

What happened in the Walking Dead
Country stroll: the undead go for a wander in ‘The Walking Dead’ season 10 episode 3 ‘Ghosts’.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead is still soldiering on, as the second half returns in February 2020. It was recently confirmed that the long-running show will reportedly end after Season 12.

As well as the sixth season of the show’s first spin-off, Fear the Walking Dead, fans can also expect a new series in 2020 titled The Walking Dead: A World Beyond.

Advertisement
Advertisement
News

General Election 2019: Conservatives declared winners after disastrous night for Labour

Nick Reilly -
Jeremy Corbyn and Jo Swinson will both stand down as party leaders.
Read more
Music News

General Election: Stormzy, Thom Yorke and Yungblud lead reactions as Conservatives secure huge victory

Nick Reilly -
"I'm so sad we lost this fight".
Read more
Features

Edward Norton: “If you take your work seriously, it’s all-consuming”

Olly Richards -
The 'Fight Club' star on working with Thom Yorke, new film 'Motherless Brooklyn' and building a Hollywood legacy
Read more
Advertisement

© 2019 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.