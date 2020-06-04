Robert Kirkman, creator of The Walking Dead, has spoken out in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Over the last week, widespread protests have taken place in the US and across the world following the death of Minneapolis resident George Floyd while in police custody last week (May 25).

A host of celebrities and members of the music, film and television worlds have been speaking out in support of the movement for justice, and The Walking Dead‘s social accounts shared their support for Black Lives Matter.

“Looks like we lost quite a few followers after posting about #BLM,” the show’s official Twitter account wrote, following a series of images they posted of the show’s star Norman Reedus attending a protest in Los Angeles. “We hope those who left educate themselves on these vital racial issues and learn to stand alongside their Black neighbours.

Quoting the tweet and adding his own thoughts, Kirkman wrote: “The #TWDfamily is only a family if all members enjoy the same level of safety, security & prosperity. Let’s all do the work needed to open our eyes to injustice so we can turn this time of hate into a time of learning and hopefully, progress. #BLM.”

The #TWDfamily is only a family if all members enjoy the same level of safety, security & prosperity. Let’s all do the work needed to open our eyes to injustice so we can turn this time of hate into a time of learning and hopefully, progress. #BLM https://t.co/7Ltw5gz5xX — Robert Kirkman (@RobertKirkman) June 3, 2020

Protests have been held across the world over the death of George Floyd, and a host of UK musicians and actors including Primal Scream, Dua Lipa, Ghostpoet and Star Wars’ John Boyega showed their support by attending a Black Lives Matter protest in London yesterday (June 3).

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter over the death of George Floyd, while three other officers who were in attendance now face charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder, and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

The Walking Dead is set to air its season 10 finale soon after the coronavirus lockdown ends – producers have said the episode, which had to halt production due to the virus, is “very very close” to being done.