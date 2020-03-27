‘The Walking Dead’: Danai Gurira says show cut “really awful” Michonne and Carl Grimes scene

Danai Gurira has revealed that The Walking Dead cut a “really awful” scene between her character Michonne and Carl Grimes in last week’s season 10 episode.

In the episode titled ‘What We Become’, Michonne is drugged up and hallucinating that she has become Negan’s “right-hand gal.”

As the episode progresses, Michonne wanders through key moments of the past 10 seasons of The Walking Dead, reimagining what could might been if she hadn’t have joined Rick’s squad.

Included amongst the past traumas that Michonne’s mind wanders to is Negan’s introduction to The Walking Dead. But this time Gurira’s character is the one handed Negan’s barbed-wired baseball bat Lucille. She then proceeds to toy with Carl, Rick and Abraham with a game of Eeny, Meeny, Miny, Moe.

But instead of bludgeoning one of the aforementioned she hallucinates that she takes the bat to her former self, who is sat quivering with the others. As she runs away, she is cornered by Daryl who shoots her with a crossbow before Rick finishes her off.

However, according to Gurira things were a little different in the episode’s original cut. She says there was a dark exchange with Carl, who would go on to become a son to Michonne.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the actress said: “There was a part that we didn’t end up using where I was in Carl’s face quite a bit. Really awful, but it didn’t make the cut.

“I don’t know how these things happen. But there was a double playing Carl, that was very dark. But, that exchange as well, for her to see that. We know how much Michonne loved Carl, but the underbelly of that. And if that hadn’t gone that way.”

She added: “Basically, we recreated the lineup. Of course, [Morgan] was there, and we created the lineup with the doubles and worked it that way, including a double of Michonne.”

In the end, Michonne exited The Walking Dead with her life in tact. Whether that decision is so she can reunite with Rick Grimes in a Walking Dead movie is yet to be seen.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that the season 10 finale of The Walking Dead will not be shown as planned in April.

The network posted on the show’s official Instagram page earlier today (March 24) to tell fans the last episode in the current season was unavoidably delayed.